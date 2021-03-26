Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >JEE Main: April and May phase of exam dates announced

JEE Main: April and May phase of exam dates announced

A file photo of students arriving at a centre to appear in JEE-2020 Main entrance exam.
1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • NTA said while online application submission for April session has started and will continue till 4 April, for May session of the JEE Main exam, the application submission dates will be announced in due course

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the next two phases of Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main) that will be conducted in April and May.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the next two phases of Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main) that will be conducted in April and May.

The exams will be conducted between 27 April and 30 April, and then between 24 May and 28 May.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The exams will be conducted between 27 April and 30 April, and then between 24 May and 28 May.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

NTA said while online application submission for April session has started and will continue till 4 April, for May session of the JEE Main exam, the application submission dates will be announced in due course.

The government had announced that JEE Main will be conducted four times a year from twice earlier. The NTA is announcing the dates in a staggered manner.

“A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or more than one Session (April /May 2021) together and pays the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one Session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining May session," NTA said.

While the April session of JEE Main will be conducted for only BE and B.Tech courses, the May session will be for BE, BTech, B.Arch and B. Planning courses. JEE Main is used by centrally funded engineering and tech schools and hundreds of engineering colleges in the states. Besides, the top 200,000 plus students are allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced for selections in IITs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.