JEE Main, BITSAT, VITEE 2022: Last minute tips and tricks to ace the exams

With less than a month left for the engineering entrance examinations like JEE Main 2022/BITSAT/ VITEEE, students are all geared up but worried at the same time. Here are some tips and tricks to use the last few days in the best possible way
As almost all the states have concluded board exams 2022 and started declaring results, the National Testing Agency (NET), Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering, and Birla Institute of Technology and Science and other engineering institutes are also geared up to conduct the entrance examination for aspirants candidates for admissions to BTech programmes.
The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29, 2022 and many other engineering entrance examinations such as Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT) and Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) are also approaching within a month.
JEE/BITSAT/ VITEEE are among the most competitive exams in India, with a strategic plan, dedication, and unyielding motivation, candidates can crack the entrance test on the first attempt.
To begin with the last-minute preparation, students should check the previous years’ analysis to get an idea of important topics. With the help of JEE Main/ BITSAT/ VITEEE previous year analysis, list down the most asked topics and focus on them effectively.
Get exam pattern details
Check the syllabus and exam pattern properly. This will help you in understanding the marking scheme, exam duration, total marks, and subject-wise marks distribution of JEE Main 2022/ BITSAT/ VITEEE. BITS Pilani releases the cutoff after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates can check the previous years BITSAT cutoff for reference.
Candidates must attempt mock tests as they are based on the actual pattern of the exams and gives the real feel of the examination to the candidates. The mock tests will help you analyze your preparation and will also tell you about your weak areas. You can go for topic-wise and well as a full length mock test to understand your weak and strong areas. These mock tests will also help you to increase your speed.
Speed, time management and accuracy
Two important factors that determine the scores in the entrance exam are accuracy and time management. Aspirants should attempt questions using timers, practice sample papers, etc. in order to increase their speed and time management. Accuracy is also an important factor as wrong answers will result in negative marking. Therefore, during the last few days, try to increase speed while attempting questions correctly.
Revise important topics
One of the most important elements of a study plan is revision, so a candidate must keep time for revision in his/her study plan. But revise only the essential topics when a few days are left for the exam. Do not waste time revising the least important topics
Do not juggle with topics
While preparing for the exam, complete one topic thoroughly and then move on to the other. Juggling 2-3 topics together will lead to unwanted confusion. This habit will keep you well informed and well prepared on each topic.
Have sound sleep
Nothing works out when your mind is tired. This is why it is essential to schedule a sleeping routine for 6 to 7 hours daily. If you fail to keep up, your body will find it hard to adjust to last-minute changes in your daily pattern and will have an impact on your exam-taking ability.
Keep away negativity
Be aware of the negative thoughts surrounding your mind.