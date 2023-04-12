The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for JEE Main Session 2 examination. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 from jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 website.

It must be noted that the NTA has not made the JEE Main hall tickets for all the exam dates all at once. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams started on 6 April. The NTA has been issuing the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2023 session 2 exams in a phased manner.

JEE Main April 12 exam admit card: How to download

Go to the JEE Main 2023 official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

Click on the JEE Main hall ticket download link.

On the video link, add your login credentials--application number and date of birth

Click on submit and download the hall ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check the names, photographs, and signatures. Any misprints on the JEE Mains admit card should be reported to the NTA immediately.

In case of any misspelling, candidates will be allowed to sit for the exam, however, the NTA will make the correction later.

The engineering entrance test will be conducted in two shifts--9 am and 3 pm.

JEE Main dress code

Wear light clothes with half sleeves. Avoid long sleeves.

Candidates are not supposed to wear sunglasses or any jewelry at exam centre

Do not wear closed footwear like shoes and those with thick soles. Slippers or sandals are preferred.

JEE Main 2023 admit card: Instructions for exam day

Take the printout of the admit card on A4 paper, in colour. Print all pages.

Fill out the self-declaration form in your handwriting but do not sign it. You have to do it in the exam venue in front of an invigilator.

Bring the required documents and follow all the guidelines mentioned on admit cards.

When the exam is over, drop the admit card on the box provided. Talk to an invigilator if there is any doubt.