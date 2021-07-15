The union government Thursday postponed the fourth session of the joint entrance exam main ( JEE Main ) by four weeks amid a growing demand from students to increase the gap between third and fourth session.

Accordingly, JEE Main fourth session will now take place between 26th Aug and 2 September instead of 27 July and 2 August announced on 6 July. While the exam dates have been delayed by four weeks, the union education ministry has also asked the national testing agency to extend the fresh candidate registration till 20th July or eight days more than the previous deadline.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximize their performance, the DG NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam," education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.

“Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September 2021," Pradhan said.

So far, a total of 732,000 candidates have already registered for JEE (Main) 2021 session 4 and the number is expected to cross over a million for the fourth session of the JEE Main. This is the first year, when the union government is offering four attempts to students to qualify or improve their score while seeking a seat at engineering schools for pursuing undergraduate degrees.

The minister said registrations for the “JEE (Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July". This comes a day after NTA has extended the last date for submission of fresh applications to 15 July.

“With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for submission of online application," NTA had said on 14 July.

While the two sessions of the JEE-Main were completed before the second wave of the coronavirus hit the country, the two more attempts slated earlier for April and May were postponed. The education ministry earlier this month had said that the third attempt of the JEE-Main will happen between 20 July and 25 July. And the fourth attempt will happen between 27 July and 2 August.

To be sure, the third attempt dates remain unchanged.

JEE Main is part of the two tier JEE exam system. While the JEE Main is used by hundreds of top engineering colleges for admitting undergraduate students. The top 250,000 get a chance to sit for the JEE Advanced exam for admission to the IITs. The IITs conduct the JEE Advanced unlike JEE Main which is conducted by the NTA.

JEE Mains this year is giving a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on best score of candidates. JEE (Mains) 2021 exam is also getting conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

