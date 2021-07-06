The union government Tuesday revived the postponed Joint Entrance Exam (mains), tge marque national entrance for admission to engineering schools, and announced to conduct them over a 14 day window beginning 20 July.

While the two sessions of the JEE-Main was completed before the second wave of the coronavirus hot the country, the two more attempts slated earlier for April and May were postponed. Previously, the union government had announced to conduct JEE Main four times a year to provide students more options and allow them to use the best of the four scores for ad mission into top engineering colleges in the country.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the third attempt of the JEE-Main will happen between 20 July and 25 July. And the fourth attempt will happen between 27 July and 2 August.

The education ministry directed National Testing Agency to conduct the exams and double the number of centres that what was planned earlier.

Keeping in mind the covid disruptions and migration of families in past three months, the NTA will allow students to apply fresh if they had not done so yet to appear for the third and fourth sessions of the JEE Main.

While for the third session, willing students can register fresh between Tuesday night and mid night of 8 July, for the fourth attempt any students can apply fresh between 9 July and 12 July. To be sure, the fresh registration is in addition to the registrations already done via the NTA.

The education minister also said that during the fresh window of registrations, candidates will be allowed to change their preference of city where he or she wishes to appear. The ministry said NTA will ensure that candidates and exam centres follow the safety protocols as part of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

JEE Main is part of the two tier JEE exam system. While the JEE Main is used by hundreds of top engineering colleges for admitting undergraduate students. The top 250,000 get a chance to sit for the JEE Advanced exam for admission to the IITs. The IITs conduct the JEE Advanced unlike JEE Main which is conducted by the NTA.

JEE Mains this year is giving a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on best score of candidates.

JEE (Mains) 2021 exam is also getting conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.





