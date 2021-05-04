Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed.

"Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," Pokhriyal tweeted.

The JEE (Main) — 2021 May session was scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021. "However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main) — 2021 May session is also being postponed," National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

Earlier, JEE- Main April session had been postponed due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session which was scheduled on April 27, 28, and 30, has already been postponed due to the COV1D-19 pandemic.

The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The registration for the May Session will also be announced at a later stage, NTA said.

The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

The students have been advised to visit the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates related to the exams.

Earlier, on Monday, the union education ministry asked all the central funded higher educational institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in May as coronavirus cases are surging across India.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to reach 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50 mark.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.





