West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that states can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do so. "This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court and postpone the exams for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exam (JEE/NEET)," said Banerjee.