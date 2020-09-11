JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE updates: How to download scorecard on phone

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main shortly. The JEE Main results are being declared within a week. Once announced students can check their results by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2020 Today: Latest Updates

JEE Main Result 2020 Today: Latest Updates

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27. Here is how you can download JEE Main Result on your phone:

1) Open google chrome or any other browser.

2) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

3) On the homepage, click on the link - ‘JEE Main April/ September’ Result 2020.

4) A login page will appear.

5) Fill in your login credentials.

6) Your JEE Main Scorecard will be displayed on your mobile screen

At least 74 per cent candidates who had registered for JEE-Mains appeared for the exam last week amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19 even as the attendance figures dipped from 94.32 per cent in the January session.

