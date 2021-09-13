JEE Main result 2021 is likely to be declared on Monday. To check JEE Main exam result, candidates have to log in to the official website and result portal of the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA is also likely to release the final answer key, cut-off, and all India ranks.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam was conducted at 334 exam cities on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process for JEE Advanced will start in today afternoon.

Login and check the JEE main result 2021

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

nta.nic.in

Ntaresults.nic.in

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Submit to check results

JEE Mains Result: How to download on Digilocker

Click on Digilocker link

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Specify your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Set a username

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.

