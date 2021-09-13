JEE Main Result 2021: How to check cut-off, rank list, NTA score

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check cut-off, rank list, NTA score1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam was conducted at 334 exam cities on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.
JEE Main result 2021 is likely to be declared on Monday. To check JEE Main exam result, candidates have to log in to the official website and result portal of the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA is also likely to release the final answer key, cut-off, and all India ranks.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process for JEE Advanced will start in today afternoon.
Login and check the JEE main result 2021
Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result
Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details
Step 4: Submit to check results
JEE Mains Result: How to download on Digilocker
Click on Digilocker link
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
Set a username
After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.
