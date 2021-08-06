The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the JEE Main result 2021 for Session 3 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in . Other official NTA JEE Main result 2021 websites are -- ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

There is a link for checking the session 3 results for JEE Mains, however, students have said they can not access scorecards using it.

The NTA has established a QRS or Query Redressal System. It is a platform based on web technology that mainly aims to enable the submission of queries or grievances by the JEE Main registered students.

The final answer key for the examination was released a night before to allow the candidates to calculate their raw marks using the final answer key.

The JEE Main 2021 Session 3 and 4 were delayed for a long time in view of the current coronavirus pandemic. The JEE Main 2021 Session 3 was finally held in between July 22 and July 27 amidst all Covid-19 safety norms.

Over 7.09 lakh students had registered to appear for JEE Main Session 3. This is the first time that JEE Main is being held four times a year.

How to check the JEE Main 2021 scorecard:

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Select the result link

Log-in using results

Your scorecard is on the screen

Download for future reference

Website showing error, say students

The NTA website has apparently crashed. Though the JEE Main result has been declared, the students are unable to check their scores as the website is not working. People who could log in also are facing error.

@DG_NTA Not able to access JEE MAIN APRIL RESULT due to invalid security pin issue — Aditya Singh Dabas (@AdityaSinghDab1) August 6, 2021

The JEE Main 2021 February session saw only nine students obtaining 100 percentile marks while the March session of JEE Main saw 13 students get 100 percentile marks.

The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 will be held this mon.

