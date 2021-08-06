1 min read.Updated: 06 Aug 2021, 09:54 PM ISTLivemint
JEE Main Session 3 Result 2021 Live Updates: There is a link for checking the session 3 results for JEE Mains, however, students have said they can not access scorecards using it
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the JEE Main result 2021 for Session 3 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Other official NTA JEE Main result 2021 websites are -- ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
The NTA has established a QRS or Query Redressal System. It is a platform based on web technology that mainly aims to enable the submission of queries or grievances by the JEE Main registered students.
The final answer key for the examination was released a night before to allow the candidates to calculate their raw marks using the final answer key.
The JEE Main 2021 Session 3 and 4 were delayed for a long time in view of the current coronavirus pandemic. The JEE Main 2021 Session 3 was finally held in between July 22 and July 27 amidst all Covid-19 safety norms.
Over 7.09 lakh students had registered to appear for JEE Main Session 3. This is the first time that JEE Main is being held four times a year.
The NTA website has apparently crashed. Though the JEE Main result has been declared, the students are unable to check their scores as the website is not working. People who could log in also are facing error.