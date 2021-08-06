2 min read.Updated: 06 Aug 2021, 03:32 PM ISTLivemint
JEE Main 2021 result Updates: The National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE Main exam, has already released the final answer key for the examination on its official website. Candidates can calculate their raw marks using the final answer key
NEW DELHI :
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) today evening at its official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their roll number.
The NTA, which conducts the exam, has already released the final answer key for the examination last evening on its official website and candidates can calculate their raw marks using the final answer key.
The NTA conducted session 3 of the JEE Main 2021 on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July. The examination was held as a computer-based test (CBT), for more than 7.09 lakh students.
This was the first examination held amid Covid-19 throughout the country, across 334 cities and 828 centres.
The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted this month on 26, 27, 31 August and on 1 and 2 September.
Experts believe the cut-off for the JEE Advanced could go higher as most of the aspirants have found the exam to be easier than earlier.
Cut-off may rise for July session
The JEE Main 2021 cutoff for the July session is expected to rise, according to experts. In the previous sessions of JEE Main 2021 examination, the difficulty level of all the sections was equally distributed, however, in the third session the physics section was the easiest and Chemistry was the scoring one.