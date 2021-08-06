NEW DELHI : The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination ( JEE Main 2021 ) today evening at its official site -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their roll number.

The NTA, which conducts the exam, has already released the final answer key for the examination last evening on its official website and candidates can calculate their raw marks using the final answer key.

The NTA conducted session 3 of the JEE Main 2021 on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July. The examination was held as a computer-based test (CBT), for more than 7.09 lakh students.

This was the first examination held amid Covid-19 throughout the country, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted this month on 26, 27, 31 August and on 1 and 2 September.

Experts believe the cut-off for the JEE Advanced could go higher as most of the aspirants have found the exam to be easier than earlier.

Cut-off may rise for July session

The JEE Main 2021 cutoff for the July session is expected to rise, according to experts. In the previous sessions of JEE Main 2021 examination, the difficulty level of all the sections was equally distributed, however, in the third session the physics section was the easiest and Chemistry was the scoring one.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key: How to check

Go to the website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Select JEE (Main) July- 2021 final answer key

Download the answer key pdf.

Keep a hard copy of the answer key pdf for further reference.

The answer key can be downloaded in pdf format.

JEE Main results: Tie-breaker

If two candidates score the same marks or have a tie, NTA will follow a tie-breaker policy to calculate rank.

In case total marks of two students are the same -

1. Students who score more in Maths will get better ranks if marks still remain the same.

2. One student scoring better in Physics will be ranked better if the tie persists.

3. Chemistry marks will be considered to break the tie if marks still remain the same

4: Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.