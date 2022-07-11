JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1:14 students get 100 percentile, full list

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1:14 students get 100 percentile, full list3 min read . 01:29 PM IST
- JEE Main Result 2022 Session: The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India
The JEE (Main) – 2022 Session - 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by NTA on 24 to30 June 2022. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
The examination was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.
The following candidates have received 100 NTA Score in Session - 1 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)
S. No. APPNO NAME STATE
1 220310183262 JASTI YASHWANTH V V S TELANGANA
2 220310136025 SARTHAK MAHESHWARI HARYANA
3 220310283661 ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAY TELANGANA
4 220310178049 DHEERAJ KURUKUNDA TELANGANA
5 220310404438 KOYYANA SUHAS ANDHRA PRADESH
6 220310375520 KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVA JHARKHAND
7 220310169764 MRINAL GARG PUNJAB
8 220310148283 SNEHA PAREEK ASSAM
9 220310119531 NAVYA RAJASTHAN
10 220310171727 PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHORE ANDHRA PRADESH
11 220310172697 POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA ANDHRA PRADESH
12 220310299448 BOYA HAREN SATHVIK KARNATAKA
13 220310664374 SAUMITRA GARG UTTAR PRADESH
14 220310176916 RUPESH BIYANI TELANGANA
A total number of 558 Observers, 424 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators, 369 Deputy/Independent Observers and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at the Examination Centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:
100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate. Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’ NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.
The candidate’s particulars including Category and Person with Disability (PwD) have been indicated as mentioned by the candidate in the online Application Form.
After both Sessions of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made. The Examination was conducted completely in CBT mode.
In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses along with Answer Key were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. After verifying by the Subject Experts, Revised Answer Key were published on the website.
A Control Room was opened in the NTA premises where Virutal Observers were deployed for live CCTV coverage of all Examination Centres in India. Live CCTV Surveillance was done to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA has also made arrangements for live viewing at remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at Control Room
situated in the NTA. A total of aaproximately 35000 cameras per shift were installed. Jammers: In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, Jammers were installed in all the
Centres to prevent unfair practice by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. A total of about 29000 jammers per shift in all 14 shifts wereput in place.The examinations were conducted with due COVID-19 precautions.
The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) will be issued in next few days.
