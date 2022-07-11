Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1:14 students get 100 percentile, full list

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.
01:29 PM IST


The JEE (Main) – 2022 Session - 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by NTA on 24 to30 June 2022. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

The examination was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

The following candidates have received 100 NTA Score in Session - 1 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

S. No.    APPNO             NAME                                      STATE

1         220310183262  JASTI YASHWANTH V V S   TELANGANA

2        220310136025    SARTHAK MAHESHWARI   HARYANA

3         220310283661  ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAY  TELANGANA

4         220310178049  DHEERAJ KURUKUNDA       TELANGANA

5        220310404438  KOYYANA SUHAS                  ANDHRA PRADESH

6        220310375520  KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVA    JHARKHAND

7         220310169764   MRINAL GARG                     PUNJAB

8          220310148283   SNEHA PAREEK                  ASSAM

9           220310119531  NAVYA                                 RAJASTHAN

10       220310171727 PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHORE  ANDHRA PRADESH

11         220310172697   POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA     ANDHRA PRADESH

12         220310299448  BOYA HAREN                           SATHVIK KARNATAKA

13          220310664374   SAUMITRA GARG               UTTAR PRADESH

14          220310176916   RUPESH BIYANI                   TELANGANA

A total number of 558 Observers, 424 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators, 369 Deputy/Independent Observers and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at the Examination Centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate. Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’ NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

The candidate’s particulars including Category and Person with Disability (PwD) have been indicated as mentioned by the candidate in the online Application Form.

After both Sessions of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made. The Examination was conducted completely in CBT mode.

In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses along with Answer Key were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. After verifying by the Subject Experts, Revised Answer Key were published on the website.

A Control Room was opened in the NTA premises where Virutal Observers were deployed for live CCTV coverage of all Examination Centres in India. Live CCTV Surveillance was done to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA has also made arrangements for live viewing at remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at Control Room

situated in the NTA. A total of aaproximately 35000 cameras per shift were installed. Jammers: In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, Jammers were installed in all the

Centres to prevent unfair practice by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. A total of about 29000 jammers per shift in all 14 shifts wereput in place.The examinations were conducted with due COVID-19 precautions.

The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) will be issued in next few days.

