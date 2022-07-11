JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 declared: How to check, direct link

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 declared: How to check, direct link1 min read . 06:25 AM IST
Candidates who have scored the required marks will now be eligible to appear for the Session 2 JEE Main 2022 Exam
The results of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 result for session 1 has been declared by the National Testing Agency(NTA) today. The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. The final answer key for Paper I has been released on July 6, 2022.
Candidates who have scored the required marks will now be eligible to appear for the Session 2 JEE Main 2022 Exam. After the conclusion of Session 2 the final cut off for the JEE Advanced will be declared by the NTA.
jeemain.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.ac.in
nta.ac.in
Direct Link - JEE Main Result 2022
Go to JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link
Key in the required information and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further.
Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2022.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams will be conducted by NTA on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.NTA will only publish the results of candidates during session 1. All India Ranks (AIR) and cut-offs, which will be used for counselling, will be available only after session 2 exams.