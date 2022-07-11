JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 declared: How to check, direct link

The results of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 result for session 1 has been declared by the National Testing Agency(NTA) today. The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. The final answer key for Paper I has been released on July 6, 2022.

