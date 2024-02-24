JEE Main Result 2024: NTA to announce Paper 2 scores soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; see all details here
JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results to be announced by NTA soon. Last year's results were out on February 28. Over 74000 students registered for Paper 2 exams, with 75% attendance.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 for Paper 2 exam soon. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Currently, no official announcement on the results is out yet, however, media reports state that the results will be out anytime soon.