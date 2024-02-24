The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 for Paper 2 exam soon. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in . Currently, no official announcement on the results is out yet, however, media reports state that the results will be out anytime soon.

Earlier, the official notice which was shared by the NTA during Paper 1 result read, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days." Last year, the Session 1 Paper 2 exam results was declared on 28 February.

As per HT report, a total of over 74000 students had registered for the Paper 2 exams of which 55,493 candidates appeared, marking the attendance to 75 percent.

How to check JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 results

- Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the home page, click on the activated link “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024 Paper 2'

-Now, enter your application number and date of birth

-Click on Submit

-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen

-Save and download for future reference.

It is important to note that the Final answer key pdf of the Paper 2 will be released first and then the results will be released on the website.

On 13 February, the Paper 1 exam results were declared wherein twenty-three candidates bagged the perfect 100 score exam with a maximum of them being from Telangana, the NTA said. Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, seven were from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A student from UP Bhavya Agarwal is the only one to score 99.9966033 percentile, NTA said.

Meanwhile, the applications for the second edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main are now open and will stay on till March 2, according to the NTA. The exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15. "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1. "They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, state code of eligibility, cities for second session, educational qualification details, and pay the examination Fees," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), National Testing Agency.

