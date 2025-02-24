Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
JEE Main Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main Result 2025 for Paper 2 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Patne Neel Sandhesh from Maharashtra topped Paper 2 A B. Arch while Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh topped Paper 2B (B. Planning) with a score of 100.
The JEE (Main) - 2025 Paper 2 (B. Arch & B. Planning) Examination was conducted on 30 January 2025 in one shift in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu)
