JEE Main Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main Result 2025 for Paper 2 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Patne Neel Sandhesh from Maharashtra topped Paper 2 A B. Arch while Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh topped Paper 2B (B. Planning) with a score of 100.

