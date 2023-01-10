The Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam, has sent another date for the hearing. The matter will now be heard on 21 February 2023. The plea has argued that most state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations for January 2023. Therefore, the petition said, “students will find it difficult to appear for the JEE Mains examination", while seeking postponement of the session 1 exams that are to be held from January 2023 to April 2023.

The PIL was filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. Adv Joseph Thate, appearing for Sahai, argued that the JEE process was completed only in November 2022 and students were surprised by the announcement of the January 2023 dates.

Petitioner has argued that the January 2023 examination will be detrimental to the future of the students and sought postponement of January exams to April and April exams to May 2023.

The court will hear the matter on 21 February and the January examination will be conducted as per the schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced the Academic Session 2023-24 and it was decided that the JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023).

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITS, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Meanwhile, a fake notice circulating on Twitter claims that the NTA has decided to postpone JEE Main session 1 exam due to high demand. The JEE students should know that no such declaration has been made by the NTA.

