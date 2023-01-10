JEE Main session 1 not postponed, plea hearing now on 21 February

The Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam, has sent another date for the hearing. The matter will now be heard on 21 February 2023. The plea has argued that most state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations for January 2023. Therefore, the petition said, “students will find it difficult to appear for the JEE Mains examination", while seeking postponement of the session 1 exams that are to be held from January 2023 to April 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}