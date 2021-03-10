Rajasthan's Saket Jha who scored a perfect 100 percentile in the first round of the JEE-Main held last month said that he followed a strategic plan, which played a major role in his success.

Saket used to study for 6 to 8 hours daily. "I came here in class 9th, the environment here is good and a healthy competition exists. We get inspired when we see others doing well said," he said.

He further added, "Kota carries the best and positive environment for studies including preparation for competitive examinations".

Meanwhile, Ananth Krishna Kidambi, a student from Ahmedabad who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main wishes to pursue his B Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. He studied for 10 hours daily.

Ananth credited his family and teachers for his success. He said, "I was preparing for JEE since I was in 10th standard and my main focus was JEE Advance and then I prepared for JEE Mains. My family motivated a lot to study and kept the environment peaceful so that I can study at home without any disturbance. My teachers also guided me really well and I kept following that."

Ranjim Prabal Das, another topper for the February session of JEE mains examination from Delhi, told news agency ANI, "When I tested COVID positive, I focused on healing. Once the fever was down I got back to studies."

"I plan to go to IIT-Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I'll go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation," shared Das when asked about his plan for higher studies in the field of engineering and science.

Earlier on Monday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the first round of the JEE-Main held last month.

The result can be checked at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As NTA scores are percentile scores, a total of six students secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February session -- Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, and Ananth Krishna Kadambi from Gujarat. The result was released on 8 March.

About JEE-Main

The JEE-Main is an entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and other Central, State, and private institutions, and is also used as an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, which is an entrance examination for the elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

The examination is being held four times this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, once each in February, March, April and May.

Candidates are free to attempt the examination as many times as they want, with each candidate's best score being taken into consideration for the final ranking.

All-India rankings and cut-off scores for JEE-Advanced eligibility will only be calculated after all four rounds of the examination are over.

In the February session, over 6.2 lakh students attempted the examination, including 4.35 lakh boys and 1.85 lakh girls. For the first time, the examination was conducted in 13 different languages.

