JEE Mains 2021: Govt waives off eligibility criteria of 75% in Class 12

New Delhi: What could cheer millions of students aspiring for medical and engineering education, the union government Tuesday announced a change in exam pattern of medical and engineering entrances to accommodate the learning loss in 2020 due to the pandemic and offered them 20% more questions to choose from while writing the entrances.

The union education ministry Tuesday said that both the national eligibility cum entrance (NEET) test for admission to medical colleges, and the Joint entrance exam (JEE Main) for admission to top engineering schools, will have 20% more questions to choose from in 2021.

“The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main)," the union education ministry said in a statement.

Currently, neither in NEET nor in JEE Main, aspirants got any options to choose from, meaning all the questions on the question papers were required to be attempted. This time the national testing agency (NTA) will give 20% more questions.

While government has said that JEE Mains will see 20% more questions -- 90 instead of 75 earlier with the flexibility that they are required to answer only 75. A similar pattern means, medical aspirants will get almost 210 questions of which almost 180 need to be answered.

“The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain same as the previous year. But students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)," the ministry said.

Almost 3 million aspirants sit for JEE and NEET exams every year.

In a separate decision, the ministry also said it has waived of the 75%-mark eligibility criteria in school board for all students seeking admission to central technical and engineering schools via JEE Main. IITs have already decided to relax this criterion for admission. Centrally funded technical Institutions (CFTIs) include National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) etc.

“Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE (Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, the Ministry of Education had decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main)," the ministry said.

