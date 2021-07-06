The third edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains 2021 is scheduled to be held from July 20 to 25 and the fourth edition from July 27-August 2, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal on Tuesday as the Cdntre decided to resume the examinations amid Covid pandemic.

There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has always said that the safety, security and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry. pic.twitter.com/saSNSw2o6J — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the remaining two sessions of the JEE (Main) —2021 will resume from July 20, 2021.

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334.

The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828.

All related latest COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres.

In addition, the following measures will be taken by the NTA :

-Candidates are being allowed to change their option of centre city.

-Face masks will be provided to all the candidates.

-In addition to the common places, fumiture & fixtures, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift. To avoid the crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres.

-The registration process at the examination will be contactless. • Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

-The examinations rooms/halls where the examination will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation. • All the candidates who are appearing in the examination centre would be seated following social distancing norms.

From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May.

But those were postponed after an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed.

The exam was scheduled on July 3.

While no further decision was taken on NEET-UG which is scheduled on August 1, the registration for the exam, which was supposed to commence from May 1, was kept in abeyance.

The ministry is also yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Earlier this month, the CBSE cancelled class 12 board exams in view of the pandemic and has announced a marks tabulation policy.

Following the same route, the CISCE and several state boards also cancelled the same exams.

