JEE Mains 2022: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among states with maximum 100% scorers

Among candidates with a perfect 100% score, five are from Andhra Pradesh, five from Telangana and four from Rajasthan. These states have the maximum candidates with 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2022.
A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 for session 2, while the result of at least five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA) as quoted by PTI. The cumulative result for both the sessions was declared today.
Among candidates with a perfect 100% score, five are from Andhra Pradesh, five from Telangana and four from Rajasthan. These states have the maximum candidates with 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2022.
On the other hand, one candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has also bagged the perfect score.
The result was declared earlier today. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can check their results on the official website of NTA's JEE---jeemain.nta.nic.in. More than 6.29 students appeared for JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam this year. The exam was conducted from July 25 to July 30.
This year, the exam was held in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm, while second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.
Earlier on August 7, the NTA has released the final answer key for Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper, and Paper 2, or B.Planning and BArch papers. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website---jeemain.nta.nic.in. The authorities had earlier released the answer key on August 3, but the students were allowed to raise objections till 5 August.
Now, the top 2.5 lakh JEE Mains 2022 qualifiers become eligible for the advanced exam to get admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Bombay will soon update the link to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.
The NTA has released the toppers' list, cut-off marks and other statistics related to the JEE Advanced exam registration. The exam will be conducted on August 28 and the result will be declared on September 11 this year.