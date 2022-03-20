Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  JEE Mains 2022 application process: How to fill and upload forms online

JEE Mains 2022 application process: How to fill and upload forms online

If you are filling the application form for the JEE Main 2022 online, you must be mindful of the fact that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Livemint

  • The exams, i.e. JEE Main 2022, is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4 and it will be held in shifts

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is going on currently. The exams, i.e. JEE Main 2022, is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4 and it will be held in shifts. The candidates' can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic website and fill out the application form by March 31.

If you are filling the application form for the JEE Main 2022 online, you must be mindful of the fact that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, an official statement said.

“The correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful," an NTA statement said.

Documents that need to be uploaded:

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format

Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

