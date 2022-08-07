Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Mains 2022 LIVE: Result for session 2 exam likely today, Check updates here

The NTA will soon announce the results of JEE Mains 2022 for session 2 exam. 
LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:22 AM ISTLivemint

JEE Mains Results 2022 session 2: The NTA has already released the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) on its official website on August 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the result of JEE Mains 2022 for session 2 examination. Earlier, the NTA had said that the results would be declared on 5 or 6 August, but till late evening yesterday, the results weren't declared. Later, reports claimed that it is likely to be announced on August 7. Candidates can check the result on NTA's official website, that is, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted from July 25 to July 30. More than six lakh students appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam this year.

This year, the exam was held in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm, while second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.

The NTA has already released the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website on August 3.

07 Aug 2022, 09:22 AM IST JEE Mains 2022: Final answer key released

The NTA has released the JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022 today, August 7 for Paper 1. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website---jeemain.nta.nic.in.

07 Aug 2022, 09:18 AM IST More than 6.29 lakh candidates waiting for JEE Mains Result 2022

A total of 629,778 candidates appeared for JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam. Result to be announced anytime soon. Stay tuned!

07 Aug 2022, 09:15 AM IST JEE Mains Result 2022: Login with these details

Candidates need to enter necessary login credentials that include application number, date of birth and security pin for checking the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam result.

07 Aug 2022, 09:08 AM IST JEE Mains Result 2022: Answer key already uploaded for these papers

The NTA had earlier uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for following papers on its website,

1) Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

2) Paper 2A (B.Arch.)

3) Paper 2B (B.Planning)

07 Aug 2022, 09:05 AM IST JEE Mains 2022:  Session 2 exam pattern

The exam was conducted in multiple choice questions and numerical questions pattern, while the BE or B.Tech paper of JEE Mains had three sections---Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry---with a total of 90 questions.

07 Aug 2022, 09:00 AM IST Your JEE Mains 2022 scoreboard will look like this:

Your JEE Mains Result 2022 scoreboard will have following details:-

Candidate's name

Application number

Subject wise score

Percentile score

JEE Main 2022 rank

Category (reserved or unreserved)

Total NTA JEE score

07 Aug 2022, 08:57 AM IST JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins today

The registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will begin today at 10 am. Top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam can apply for the advanced exam. 

07 Aug 2022, 08:52 AM IST JEE Mains Result 2022 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The result for JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam will be declared anytime today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

07 Aug 2022, 08:49 AM IST At what time JEE Mains Result 2022 will be declared?

Timings for the result of JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam has not been declared by NTA yet. However, it is expected that the result will be declared anytime today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

07 Aug 2022, 08:45 AM IST JEE Mains 2022: Keep these login details handy to check the result

Following details are required to check the JEE Main Result 2022,

1) Application number

2) Date of Birth

07 Aug 2022, 08:42 AM IST JEE Mains 2022: Session 2 exam dates

Exam for JEE Mains session 2 was conducted from July 25 to July 30. More than 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for the session 2 examination and the provisional answer key for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B was released on August 3.

07 Aug 2022, 08:40 AM IST JEE Mains 2022 session 2: Answer key already out

The NTA has already released the answer key for session 2 exam on August 3 on its official website. Candidates were given time to raise objections till 5 August.

07 Aug 2022, 08:37 AM IST JEE Mains 2022: Expected date for session 2 result

The JEE Mains 2022 result for session 2 is expected today, August 7. However, no official information about the declaration of result has been given yet. 

07 Aug 2022, 08:35 AM IST JEE Mains 2022: Who can apply for IIT JEE Advanced ?

After the results are announced, the top 2.5 lakh applicants can apply for IIT JEE Advanced. 

07 Aug 2022, 08:33 AM IST JEE Advanced examination registration

Soon after the announcement of JEE main results, the candidates can apply for JEE Advanced examination. Registrations for the same will begin today.

07 Aug 2022, 08:31 AM IST JEE Main Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result

Step 3: On the page, enter log-in details that include application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download JEE scorecard for July session and print a copy for future use.

07 Aug 2022, 08:29 AM IST JEE Mains 2022 session 2 result: Where to check?

1) ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

2) www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

3) nta.ac.in

