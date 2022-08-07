JEE Mains 2022 LIVE: Result for session 2 exam likely today, Check updates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the result of JEE Mains 2022 for session 2 examination. Earlier, the NTA had said that the results would be declared on 5 or 6 August, but till late evening yesterday, the results weren't declared. Later, reports claimed that it is likely to be announced on August 7. Candidates can check the result on NTA's official website, that is, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted from July 25 to July 30. More than six lakh students appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam this year.
This year, the exam was held in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm, while second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.
The NTA has already released the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website on August 3.
07 Aug 2022, 09:22 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Final answer key released
The NTA has released the JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2022 today, August 7 for Paper 1. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website---jeemain.nta.nic.in.
07 Aug 2022, 09:18 AM IST
More than 6.29 lakh candidates waiting for JEE Mains Result 2022
A total of 629,778 candidates appeared for JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam. Result to be announced anytime soon. Stay tuned!
07 Aug 2022, 09:15 AM IST
JEE Mains Result 2022: Login with these details
Candidates need to enter necessary login credentials that include application number, date of birth and security pin for checking the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam result.
07 Aug 2022, 09:08 AM IST
JEE Mains Result 2022: Answer key already uploaded for these papers
The NTA had earlier uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for following papers on its website,
1) Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)
2) Paper 2A (B.Arch.)
3) Paper 2B (B.Planning)
07 Aug 2022, 09:05 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Session 2 exam pattern
The exam was conducted in multiple choice questions and numerical questions pattern, while the BE or B.Tech paper of JEE Mains had three sections---Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry---with a total of 90 questions.
07 Aug 2022, 09:00 AM IST
Your JEE Mains 2022 scoreboard will look like this:
Your JEE Mains Result 2022 scoreboard will have following details:-
Candidate's name
Application number
Subject wise score
Percentile score
JEE Main 2022 rank
Category (reserved or unreserved)
Total NTA JEE score
07 Aug 2022, 08:57 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins today
The registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will begin today at 10 am. Top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam can apply for the advanced exam.
07 Aug 2022, 08:52 AM IST
07 Aug 2022, 08:49 AM IST
07 Aug 2022, 08:45 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Keep these login details handy to check the result
Following details are required to check the JEE Main Result 2022,
1) Application number
2) Date of Birth
07 Aug 2022, 08:42 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Session 2 exam dates
Exam for JEE Mains session 2 was conducted from July 25 to July 30. More than 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for the session 2 examination and the provisional answer key for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B was released on August 3.
07 Aug 2022, 08:40 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022 session 2: Answer key already out
The NTA has already released the answer key for session 2 exam on August 3 on its official website. Candidates were given time to raise objections till 5 August.
07 Aug 2022, 08:37 AM IST
07 Aug 2022, 08:35 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Who can apply for IIT JEE Advanced ?
After the results are announced, the top 2.5 lakh applicants can apply for IIT JEE Advanced.
07 Aug 2022, 08:33 AM IST
JEE Advanced examination registration
Soon after the announcement of JEE main results, the candidates can apply for JEE Advanced examination. Registrations for the same will begin today.
07 Aug 2022, 08:31 AM IST
JEE Main Result 2022: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result
Step 3: On the page, enter log-in details that include application number, date of birth and security pin
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download JEE scorecard for July session and print a copy for future use.
07 Aug 2022, 08:29 AM IST
