JEE Mains 2022 LIVE: Result for session 2 exams likely to be declared today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of JEE Mains 2022 for session 2 soon. Candidates can check the results on the official website of NTA, that is, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The officials informed Careers360 that the JEE Main 2022 for session 2 will be released today i.e. 6 August. The exam was conducted from July 25 to July 30. Over six lakh students appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam this year.
The exams were held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, while the second shift started at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.
The NTA has already released the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website on August 3.
06 Aug 2022, 09:25 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Result for session 2 exam likely to be announced today
An NTA official informed that Careers360 that the JEE Main Result 2022 for session 2 exam will be released today i.e. 6 August. After the results are declared, the candidates can check the same on its official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.
06 Aug 2022, 09:21 AM IST
JEE Mains Result 2022: Answer key for session 1 and 2 exam released
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the answer key for JEE Mains 2022. For session 1 exam, it was released on July 6 and for session 2 on August 3.
06 Aug 2022, 09:16 AM IST
Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains 2022 session 2
This year, a total of 629,778 candidates at various centers spread across 500 cities nationwide, and 17 cities outside India, appeared for JEE Mains from August 25.
06 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM IST
JEE Mains Result 2022: Who can take JEE advanced exam?
Top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Mains 2022 are allowed to take the advanced exam. The all-India rank list must be released prior to the beginning of registration process for JEE Advanced exam.
06 Aug 2022, 09:08 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Registration for JEE Advanced begins from August 7
Candidates can register themselves for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for IIT admissions, will begin tomorrow, that is, August 7.
06 Aug 2022, 09:05 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Check result for session 2 exam on these websites
Candidates can check the JEE Mains Result 2022 for session 2 exam on the below listed websites,
1) nta.ac.in
2) jeemain.nta.nic.in
3) ntaresults.nic.in.
06 Aug 2022, 09:03 AM IST
How to check JEE Mains Result 2022?
1) Visit the official website, that is, jeemain.nta.nic.in
2) Click on the link referring to “JEE Main (July) 2022 Session Result".
3) On the page, enter log-in credentials that include application number, date of birth and security pin.
4) Your JEE Main result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
5) Take a print out for future reference.
06 Aug 2022, 09:00 AM IST
JEE Mains 2022: Result for session 2 exam to be announced soon
The NTA is likely to announce the results of JEE Mains 2022 for the session 2 examinations soon. Candidates can check the result on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Keep your login credentials handy to check the result. Stay tuned for latest updates.