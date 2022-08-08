JEE Mains 2022: Result for session 2 exam out, Check here

JEE Mains 2022: Result for session 2 exam out, Check here2 min read . 07:16 AM IST
NTA has declared the JEE Mains 2022 result for session 2 exam today. Candidates can check their results on official website---jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2022 (JEE Mains 2022) result for session 2 exam today, August 8. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can check their results on the official website of NTA's JEE---jeemain.nta.nic.in. More than 6.29 students appeared for JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam this year. The exam was conducted from July 25 to July 30.
This year, the exam was held in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm, while second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.
Candidates need to enter necessary login credentials that include application number, date of birth and security pin for checking the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam result.
JEE Mains 2022: Step to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result
Step 3: On the page, enter log-in details that include application number, date of birth and security pin
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download JEE scorecard for July session and print a copy for future use.
Earlier on August 7, the NTA has released the final answer key for Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper, and Paper 2, or B.Planning and BArch papers. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website---jeemain.nta.nic.in. The authorities had earlier released the answer key on August 3, but the students were allowed to raise objections till 5 August.
Now, the top 2.5 lakh JEE Mains 2022 qualifiers become eligible for the advanced exam to get admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Bombay will soon update the link to apply for JEE Advanced 2022. The NTA has released the toppers' list, cut-off marks and other statistics related to the JEE Advanced exam registration. The exam will be conducted on August 28 and the result will be declared on September 11 this year.