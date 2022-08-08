JEE Mains 2022: Result for session 2 exam out, Check here

Now, the top 2.5 lakh JEE Mains 2022 qualifiers become eligible for the advanced exam to get admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Bombay will soon update the link to apply for JEE Advanced 2022. The NTA has released the toppers' list, cut-off marks and other statistics related to the JEE Advanced exam registration. The exam will be conducted on August 28 and the result will be declared on September 11 this year.