JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Exams from tomorrow, check details here

JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Exams from tomorrow, check details here2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
As many as 629778 candidates will appear for the exam at various centers spread across 500 cities in the country and 17 cities outside India
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Mains Session 2 exam for 629778 candidates at various centers spread across 500 cities nationwide, and 17 cities outside India, from July 25 i.e Monday onwards.
Guidelines for candidates appearing for the JEE Mains Session 2 exam are listed below:
1) Candidates should carry their admit cards along with the duly filled up self declaration downloaded from the NTA website.
2) Candidates should carry one valid photo ID.
3) Carrying any type of electronic device, including bluetooth, cell phones, microphones, calculators, etc. to the examination hall is prohibited.
4) Candidates who wish to take the exam must strictly follow the COVID-19 instructions provided by the state and federal governments.
5) All candidates should wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and maintain social distance.
Admit card for the JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) exam is available on the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Mains Exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, while the second shift starting at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm.
The question paper will comprise of a total of 90 questions, although candidates will be required to attempt only 75 of them.
Earlier, the EE Mains Session 2 exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 which was later postponed to July 25.
JEE (Main) is an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
The JEE Main 2022 comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.
The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.