JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Result to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Details here
LIVE UPDATES

JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Result to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Details here

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 12:00 PM IST Livemint
JEE Main Session 2 exam result is likely to be announced soonPremium
JEE Main Session 2 exam result is likely to be announced soon

  • JEE Main 2023 exam results to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 are likely to be out soon. Students who appeared for JEE Main 2023 exam are advised to check of the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, respectively. The NTA released the answer sheet on 19 April. Students were told to raise objections by the 21st of April.

As per media reports, around 8 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains session 2 exams.

Check all the latest updates on JEE Mains Session 2 exam 2023 results here:

23 Apr 2023, 12:00:11 PM IST

JEE Main result 2023: Steps to download

Here's how candidates can check the JEE Mains result:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit option

23 Apr 2023, 11:53:25 AM IST

JEE Mains 2023: Websites to check

Candidates can check the results on the following webiste--

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

