JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Result to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Details here1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 are likely to be out soon. Students who appeared for JEE Main 2023 exam are advised to check of the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE--jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, respectively. The NTA released the answer sheet on 19 April. Students were told to raise objections by the 21st of April.
As per media reports, around 8 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains session 2 exams.
Check all the latest updates on JEE Mains Session 2 exam 2023 results here:
Here's how candidates can check the JEE Mains result:
Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main result link
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Click on submit option
Candidates can check the results on the following webiste--
