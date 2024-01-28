The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the release of the admit cards for the JEE Main examination that will be held from January 29 to February 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. Login credentials such as application number and date of birth are required to download the admit card. The candidates are required to ensure that the barcode is available while downloading the admit card.

Also Read | UGC draft seeks to de-reserve ST, SC, OBC vacancies if candidates not available "The Admit Card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 1 is now being released for the candidates scheduled for aforesaid examination on 29, 30, 31 January 2024, and 1 February 2024. The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) using their application number and date of birth for Paper 1," an official notification by the NTA read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Water cut for 16 hours in Delhi for next two days. Check affected areas Here are some important tips that would help you crack the JEE Main 2024: Take at least 4 to 5 mock tests in the actual timings of the examination

Solve the model/sample and Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) in a simulated examination environment.

Brush up important formulae of all the chapters in Physics, Chemistry and Maths, as this would give an edge while solving questions.

Don’t start a new chapter or refer to a new book in the last week before JEE Main examination

Refer to your handwritten notes for revision.

Take a small break of 5-10 minutes after every hour of study to relax your mind as it reduces fatigue and helps in improving concentration.

Maintain a steady routine involving 6 to 7 hours of sleep

Prefer healthy and home-cooked food to maintain good health.

Short meditation/relaxation exercises each day would help to remain calm and focused.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 9th time Strategy to crack the JEE Mains: Right strategy and time management play a vital role in deciding the rank of an aspirant. The following points may help in attempting the questions:

Carefully scroll through the entire question paper first.

Choose sections that have less risk and more gain.

Attempt easy questions first. Don't start with a question you don't know.

Don't guess if you have no idea about a question to void negative marks

Don't get upset if any section is tough. You can score in others.

Keep a check on time while attempting the paper.

Try taking the test in two rounds so that you can come back to questions that did not strike you in the first round.

Don’t be nervous if you find the paper tough, since it is the relative performance that counts

Also Read | Why Nitish Kumar left INDIA bloc to rejoin BJP-led NDA Tips for the JEE(Main)-Final Exam Day & a day before:

Think positively

Don’t discuss your preparation as this may make you nervous even if you are well prepared.

Don’t study anything new, a day before JEE Main.

Trust yourself, stay calm, confident

Brush up all important formulae

Have belief in yourself that you can crack it easily

Have a sound sleep for at least 6-7 hours

Ensure to carry your JEE Main 2023 Hall Ticket and follow the instructions as per the hall ticket

Reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts. (Disclaimer: Views expressed here are general and if you need specific advice, please seek a professional who is licensed or has knowledge in this particular area) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!