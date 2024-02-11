JEE Mains 2024: NTA to announce Session 1 results on THIS date; here's how to check
JEE Mains 2024: Students can check the JEE Mains session 1 results on the official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in once NTA announces them.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams tomorrow i.e. on 12 February. As per the official brochure, JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be announced on February 12. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.