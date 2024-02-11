The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams tomorrow i.e. on 12 February. As per the official brochure, JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be announced on February 12. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in .

On 9 February, the NTA closed answer key challenge window for the JEE Main. Earlier the last date to raise objections was February 8 which then revised to February 9. The Paper 1 exams were held on 27, 29, 30,31 January and 1 February. while the Paper 2 exam was held on 24 January.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 announced

As per reports, this year a total of 12 lakh students registered for both papers of JEE Mains of which 11.70 lakh took the test.

How to check JEE Main Session 1 results

- Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the home page, click on the activated link “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024'

-Now, enter your application number and date of birth

-Click on Submit

-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 results will appear on the screen

-Save and download for future reference.

What's next after JEE Main exams?

If a student clears the JEE Main exams, then he or she can then apply for the JEE Advanced exams for which the registration is likely to begin in April 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!