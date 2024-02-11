The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams tomorrow i.e. on 12 February. As per the official brochure, JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be announced on February 12. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 9 February, the NTA closed answer key challenge window for the JEE Main. Earlier the last date to raise objections was February 8 which then revised to February 9. The Paper 1 exams were held on 27, 29, 30,31 January and 1 February. while the Paper 2 exam was held on 24 January.

As per reports, this year a total of 12 lakh students registered for both papers of JEE Mains of which 11.70 lakh took the test.

- On the home page, click on the activated link "Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024'

-Now, enter your application number and date of birth

-Click on Submit

-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 results will appear on the screen

-Save and download for future reference.

Also Read: CUET PG 2024: Application process begins; Check important dates, changes here What's next after JEE Main exams? If a student clears the JEE Main exams, then he or she can then apply for the JEE Advanced exams for which the registration is likely to begin in April 2024.



