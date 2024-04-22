Active Stocks
JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here is how to download

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 final answer key at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the JEE entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 final answer key at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the JEE entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website. 

This year, JEE Main 2024 took place in two sessions: January and April. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 entrance exam earlier this month from April 4 to 9 and as per the official information brochure, the testing agency will release the results of the second session on April 25.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: A step-by-step guide to download the final answer Key

  • Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in
  • Click the ‘JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key’ tab on the home page
  • A new window will open having a PDF file on the screen
  • Download the NTA JEE Main 2024 final answer key
  • Take a print for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of the JEE Mains 2024 Session. The JEE Main session 2 result will be declared along with the cut-off for JEE Advanced. So, here is how to check the results.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: How to check the results

  • Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on the activated link “JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: Click here to download the score card"
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin
  • Click on Submit
  • Your JEE Main 2024 session 2 results will appear on the screen
  • Save and download for future reference.

The total number of JEE Main registrations in both sessions was over 24 lakh — 12,21,624 in session 1 and 12.57 lakh in session 2. According to NTA data, in session 1, 23 students achieved 100 percentile, Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven candidates, followed by three candidates each from Andhra. 

 

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 03:43 PM IST
