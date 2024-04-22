The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 final answer key at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the JEE entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website.

This year, JEE Main 2024 took place in two sessions: January and April. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 entrance exam earlier this month from April 4 to 9 and as per the official information brochure, the testing agency will release the results of the second session on April 25.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: A step-by-step guide to download the final answer Key

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click the ‘JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key’ tab on the home page

A new window will open having a PDF file on the screen

Download the NTA JEE Main 2024 final answer key

Take a print for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of the JEE Mains 2024 Session. The JEE Main session 2 result will be declared along with the cut-off for JEE Advanced. So, here is how to check the results.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: How to check the results

Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on the activated link “JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: Click here to download the score card"

Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin

Click on Submit

Your JEE Main 2024 session 2 results will appear on the screen

Save and download for future reference.

The total number of JEE Main registrations in both sessions was over 24 lakh — 12,21,624 in session 1 and 12.57 lakh in session 2. According to NTA data, in session 1, 23 students achieved 100 percentile, Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven candidates, followed by three candidates each from Andhra.

