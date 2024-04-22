The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 final answer key at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the JEE entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website.
This year, JEE Main 2024 took place in two sessions: January and April. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 entrance exam earlier this month from April 4 to 9 and as per the official information brochure, the testing agency will release the results of the second session on April 25.
JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: A step-by-step guide to download the final answer Key
- Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in
- Click the ‘JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key’ tab on the home page
- A new window will open having a PDF file on the screen
- Download the NTA JEE Main 2024 final answer key
- Take a print for future reference.
JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: How to check the results
- Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the activated link “JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: Click here to download the score card"
- Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin
- Click on Submit
- Your JEE Main 2024 session 2 results will appear on the screen
- Save and download for future reference.
