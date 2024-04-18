JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 by the end of this week at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 entrance exam earlier this month from April 4 to 9. However, before releasing the JEE Main Session 2 results, the testing agency will release the final answer key of the entrance exam at the above-mentioned official website.

The NTA has already released the JEE Main provisional answer key for paper -1 (B.E and B.Tech ) on April 12. And the window to raise the objection against the provisional answer key closed on April 14. As per media reports a team of experts have checked all the objections raised by the candidates and have finalised an answer key based on the same.

Also Read | WBJEE 2024 admit cards released on wbjeeb.nic.in. Direct download link here

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: How to check the results

Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on the activated link “JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: Click here to download the score card"

Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin

Click on Submit

Your JEE Main 2024 session 2 results will appear on the screen

Save and download for future reference.

It is important to note that the NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 exam in two sessions – January and April. The total number of JEE Main registrations in both sessions was over 24 lakh — 12,21,624 in session 1 and 12.57 lakh in session 2. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

According to NTA data, in session 1, 23 students achieved 100 percentile, Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven candidates, followed by three candidates each from Andhra.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!