JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: NTA likely to announce results at jeemain.nta.ac.in this week. Check details
JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 by the end of this week at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 entrance exam earlier this month from April 4 to 9. However, before releasing the JEE Main Session 2 results, the testing agency will release the final answer key of the entrance exam at the above-mentioned official website.