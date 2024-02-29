JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration closes soon. Check last date, how to apply
JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration ends on March 2, 2024. Aspirants who applied for Session-1 need to login with previous details. Candidates who had not appeared in January but wish to appear for April session, need to apply afresh. Strict action against multiple applications
JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration: The registration process of JEE Mains Session-2 for 2024 will end on Saturday i.e. March 2, 2024. National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process on February 2. The last date for the successful application fee transaction is also March 2. The JEE Mains aspirants who wish to appear for the Session 2 examination must apply at the earliest on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.