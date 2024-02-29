JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration closes soon. Check last date, how to apply

JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration ends on March 2, 2024. Aspirants who applied for Session-1 need to login with previous details. Candidates who had not appeared in January but wish to appear for April session, need to apply afresh. Strict action against multiple applications

JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration: The registration process of JEE Mains Session-2 for 2024 will end on Saturday i.e. March 2, 2024. National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process on February 2. The last date for the successful application fee transaction is also March 2. The JEE Mains aspirants who wish to appear for the Session 2 examination must apply at the earliest on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aspirants who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session-1 and are keen to appear for the April Registration Session are required to login with their previous application number and password.

Also Read | India's Q3 GDP grows at 8.4% sharply above Street estimates, remains fastest-growing major economy: 5 key highlights The official website reads, “The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The candidates are supposed to choose the Paper, Examination Medium, State code of Eligibility, Cities for Session 2, and educational qualification details. The last date for the successful application fee transaction is March 2, 2024.

Also Read | Cabinet approves India's first semiconductor fab by Tata Group and Taiwan's PSMC The candidates who had not appeared in the January session but wish to appear for the April session, need to apply afresh as per the schedule provided.

It is important to note that candidates are not allowed to fill out more than one application form, and more than one application will be treated as an unfair means and strict action will be taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | India Apr-Jan fiscal deficit at ₹ 11.03 trillion, 64% of annual target "The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form, Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate" the statement read.

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration 2024: How to apply? To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for further reference. Examination/Application Fee: The application fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is ₹1000/- for general male candidates and ₹800 for general female candidates. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is ₹900 and for female candidates is ₹800. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates is ₹500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Judge who permitted 'pooja' inside Gyanvapi appointed as Lokpal of varsity According to the NTA JEE website, the city intimation slip is likely to be available by the third week of March 2024 and the admit card is to be available for download three days before the actual date of examination.

The examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The result will be announced on April 25, 2024.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!