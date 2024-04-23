JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Result: NTA likely to declare results soon

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 any time soon at the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the result by using login credentials like application number and date of birth (DOB) at the official website of JEE Mains 2024.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 entrance exam earlier this month from April 4 to 9.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Result: Websites to check and download the results

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 exams can check their results on the JEE Mains 2024 official websites:

jeemain.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

The NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 final answer key on Monday

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: How to check the results

Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on the activated link “JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results: Click here to download the score card"

Enter your application number, date of birth and the security PIN

Click on Submit

Your JEE Main 2024 session 2 results will appear on the screen

Save and download for future reference.

It is important to note that the NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 exam in two sessions – January and April. The total number of JEE Main registrations in both sessions was over 24 lakh — 12,21,624 in session 1 and 12.57 lakh in session 2. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

The NTA has already released the JEE Main provisional answer key for paper -1 (B.E and B.Tech ) on April 12. And the window to raise the objection against the provisional answer key closed on April 14.

According to NTA data, in session 1, 23 students achieved 100 percentile, Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven candidates, followed by three candidates each from Andhra.

