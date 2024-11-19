The National Testing Agency released a fresh set of guidelines and instructions on Tuesday as part efforts to answer all frequently asked questions. The missive covers a wide range of topics and issues — from eligibility and application procedure to exam dates and question paper patterns.

JEE Main will be held in two sessions in the initial months of 2025. The first session is tentatively scheduled for the final week of January while the second is slated for the first week of April. The registration process is currently underway and set to remain open till November 22.