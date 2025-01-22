JEE Mains 2025 Session 1: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 officially began today i.e. January 22. As the first session of Shift 1 concluded, several candidates shared their experiences and views on the exam's difficulty. Candidates in the first shift appeared for the Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) exam.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Student reactions on the difficulty level of Shift 1 exam A candidate from Patna's Pataliputra, Abhinav Raj, said that as per difficulty, the paper was moderate, though he found Chemistry to be particularly tough.

“My paper went well. It was a moderate paper. Chemistry was a bit tough, but Mathematics and Physics were of a moderate difficulty level,” Raj said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

One candidate from Haryana's Panchkula, Mansi, found the Mathematics section of the JEE Main 2025 exam ‘challenging and lengthy’, while she said, "the Physics and Chemistry sections were easier,” she said as quoted by HT report.

Another candidate from Panchkula named Shakshi described the Mathematics section as difficult. She said, “Calculus was in good weightage, Physics was moderate and Chemistry was easy Organic chemistry didn't come that much, as compared to inorganic chemistry,” she said as quoted by HT.

JEE Main Session 1 Shift 1 exam rescheduled in Bengaluru The NTA also issued a notification informing that exam for JEE Main Session 1 Shift 1 in Bengaluru has been rescheduled due to technical snag. The NTA also gave a new date for the same exam.