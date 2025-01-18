The National Testing Agency released admit cards for the JEE Main examination on Saturday. Candidates can check the relevant details and download their admit cards from the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has so far released relevant documents for exams scheduled on January 22, 23 and 24.

The JEE Main exams for Paper 1 will be conducted in two sessions on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The The first paper is for those seeking admission to the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses offered by relevant institutions. Paper 2 examinations will be held on January 30 in two parts for those applying to Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning courses.

The update came mere days after the NTA released exam city intimation slips for all the upcoming exam sessions via its official website. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth in order to access the exam centres details via the official website.

How to download admit cards

Candidates can follow these steps to check exam details and download their admit cards for the first session of JEE Mains 2025. It is pertinent to note that the exam city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card.

Log onto the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Search for the ‘ Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-1 (22, 23, 24 January 2025) ’ link on the homepage and click on it.

’ link on the homepage and click on it. Enter the required credentials once a new webpage opens on the screen. Click on the submit button.

Check the details and download your JEE Main 2025 admit card after it appears on the screen. DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD JEE MAINS 2025 SESSION 1 ADMIT CARD

