JEE Mains 2025 Result: NTA to announce Session 2 scorecards SOON | How to check results on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result by 17 April 2025.

The applicants can download their scorecards on the official website after the results are declared. The official website to download the result is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I (BE/BTech) was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam (BArch/BPlanning) was held on 9 April 2025.

The provisional answer key for Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11.

On April 13, NTA closed the JEE Main session 2 provisional answer key objection window. In addition to the provisional answer key, the agency released candidates' recorded responses and questions.

To submit an objection, a candidate had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. After the objection is submitted, experts will review it, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

Also Read | Row in Andhra Pradesh as 20 students miss JEE Mains due to Pawan Kalyan’s convoy

How to check JEE Mains session 2 results? Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Select the session 2 scorecard download link.

Fill out the requested information and log in.

Check your marks and download the result for future reference. NTA scores will be calculated to correspond to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. In case a question is dropped, NTA has assured all candidates that full marks will be awarded for that question.

The final NTA score will comprise scores for each of the three subjects including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and the total in the Paper 1 exam.

NTA warns students not to be ‘misled’ by reports Responding to allegations regarding errors in the JEE Mains Answer Key, NTA took its official X handle and said, “Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.”

The NTA said that if the candidate's challenges are found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly.

According to the official notice, the NTA said, “Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared; no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.”

JEE Mains 2025 Exam: What happens after clearing it Candidates successful in the JEE Mains 2025 Exam will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process.