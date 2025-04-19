JEE Mains 2025 Result Out: NTA announces Session 2 scorecards | How to check results on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025 on Saturday, April 19.

JEE Mains Result 2025: How to check Candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 result by following these steps:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 2 scorecard link Enter your login details and submit Check and download the result. JEE Mains Result 2025: Credentials needed to check results Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2025 by entering the following details:

JEE Mains 2025 application number

2. Password/date of birth