JEE Mains 2025 Result Out: NTA announces Session 2 scorecards | How to check results on jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA announces JEE Main session 2 result 2025 

Livemint
Published19 Apr 2025, 07:34 AM IST
JEE Mains 2025: Exam schedule for session 2 released at nta.nic.in - Check date, timings
JEE Mains 2025: Exam schedule for session 2 released at nta.nic.in - Check date, timings

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025 on Saturday, April 19.

JEE Mains Result 2025: How to check 

Candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 result by following these steps:

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the session 2 scorecard link
  3. Enter your login details and submit
  4. Check and download the result.

JEE Mains Result 2025: Credentials needed to check results

Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2025 by entering the following details:

JEE Mains 2025 application number

2. Password/date of birth

JEE Mains Result 2025: Can I apply for rechecking?

There is no provision for rechecking or re-evaluating JEE Mains Results.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationNewsJEE Mains 2025 Result Out: NTA announces Session 2 scorecards | How to check results on jeemain.nta.nic.in
MoreLess
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.