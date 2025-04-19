JEE Mains 2025 Result Out: NTA announces Session 2 scorecards | How to check results on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025 on Saturday, April 19.
Candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 result by following these steps:
Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2025 by entering the following details:
JEE Mains 2025 application number
2. Password/date of birth
There is no provision for rechecking or re-evaluating JEE Mains Results.
