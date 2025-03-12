The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced dates for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 in April on the official website here — nta.nic.in. We take a look at the dates, time, how to download exam city slip and full schedule details.

JEE Mains 2025 Exam: What happens after clearing it

Candidates successful in the JEE Mains 2025 Exam will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process. Furthermore, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 can also appear in JEE Advanced 2025, after clearing which candidates are eligible for admission to IITs across India.