The NTA has announced dates for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 in April. We take a look at the dates, time, how to download exam city slip and full schedule details.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dates for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 in April on the official website here — nta.nic.in. We take a look at the dates, time, how to download exam city slip and full schedule details.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
JEE Mains 2025 schedule for Session 2
The exams would be held from April 2, to April 9 in the online mode.
The B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 for JEE Mains 2025, session 2 will be conducted in morning and afternoon shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7.
The morning shift will begin be from 9 am to 12 noon; and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Architecture exams to be held on April 9, 2025.
Only the drawing test for candidates appearing for the architecture exam, would be held in the offline mode.
JEE Mains 2025, Session 2: Key Things to Know
The Exam date are from April 2-4, April 7 and April 9, in morning and afternoon shifts.
The NTA is likely to issue the admit cards for students up to three days ahead of the exam — i.e. in the last week of March.
Further, the exam city intimation slip will likely be out in the second week of March. Candidates can visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, to check and download details about your assigned exam centre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
JEE Mains 2025, Session 2: How to Download Exam City Slip
Check the official website for details — jeemain.nta.nic.in and on the homepage check for an link the for ‘JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip’.
Enter the required details and click on submit to generate the JEE Mains 2025 exam city slip.
Download your JEE Main 2025 exam city slip for details.
JEE Mains 2025 Exam: What happens after clearing it
Candidates successful in the JEE Mains 2025 Exam will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process. Furthermore, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 can also appear in JEE Advanced 2025, after clearing which candidates are eligible for admission to IITs across India.