The second session of the JEE Mains 2025 Exam would be held throughout the country, and 15 cities outside India, announced NTA's latest notice.

In the JEE Main 2025 exam, Session 1, 12,58,136 candidates (95.93%) appeared for the exam, out of the 13,11,544 candidates who had registered for Paper 1. During the session, 12 questions were dropped by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the final answer key was released on the afternoon of February 10.

The JEE Mains 2025, Session 1 exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The NTA withheld the JEE Main 2025 session one scores of 39 candidates who were found to have engaged in unfair practices, as per reports.

JEE Main 2025, Session 1 exam had one female topper - Sai Manogna Guthikonda, from Andhra Pradesh. Most of the top scorers were from Rajasthan.

Candidates successful in the JEE Mains 2025 Exam will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process. Furthermore, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 can also appear in JEE Advanced 2025, after clearing which candidates are eligible for admission to IITs across India.

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 03:05 PM IST
