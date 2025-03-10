JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the dates for JEE Mains Exam 2025, Session 2, at nta.nic.in. The exams would be held from April 2, to April 9 in the online mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JEE Main 2025 schedule for Session 2 The B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 for JEE Mains 2025, session 2 would be held on April 2, 3, 4 and 7 in both the morning and afternoon shifts.

The morning shift will begin from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exams for architecture would be held on April 9, 2025. Only the drawing test for candidates appearing for the architecture exam, would be held in the offline mode.

Here's the full schedule of the JEE Mains 2025, session 2 exam:

JEE Mains 2025 Exam - Session 2 The second session of the JEE Mains 2025 Exam would be held throughout the country, and 15 cities outside India, announced NTA's latest notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the JEE Main 2025 exam, Session 1, 12,58,136 candidates (95.93%) appeared for the exam, out of the 13,11,544 candidates who had registered for Paper 1. During the session, 12 questions were dropped by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the final answer key was released on the afternoon of February 10.

The JEE Mains 2025, Session 1 exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The NTA withheld the JEE Main 2025 session one scores of 39 candidates who were found to have engaged in unfair practices, as per reports.

JEE Main 2025, Session 1 exam had one female topper - Sai Manogna Guthikonda, from Andhra Pradesh. Most of the top scorers were from Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}