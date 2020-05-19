JEE-Mains exams: Students get another chance to apply for the entrance exam

NEW DELHI : Amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown that has been extended till May 31, the government has decided to give another chance for students to apply for JEE-Mains examination.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said he has advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to give one more opportunity to students to submit new or complete their online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. "Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India," the minister said.

The application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains), which opened today, will have to be completed by May 24. The exam will be held across the country from July 18-23.

“In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," NTA Director Vineet Joshi said.

“Students who were not able to complete their application form due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity," he said.

Submission of online application form shall be accepted till 5 pm on May 24 and submission of fees upto 11:50 pm.

The first leg of the two-tier JEE entrance examination, JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country and is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

