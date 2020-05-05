JEE-Mains, JEE-Advanced, NEET exam dates announced

NEW DELHI : Ending uncertainty for engineering and medical college aspirants, the government today announced dates for holding of Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). While interacting with students in a webinar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the JEE-Mains exams will be held from July 18-23 while JEE-Advanced exams will be held in August. He also announced that the medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26.

IIT-JEE (Main) examination, 2020, will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July. The minister said IIT-JEE Advanced exam will be held in August but the exact dates will be announced later on.

JEE-Advanced exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17 while JEE-Mains were earlier scheduled from April 5-11 but all exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread. The government is yet to take any decision on dates for the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, Pokhriyal said. CBSE exam dates would also be announced soon, he said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

More than 15 lakh students across the country have registered for NEET this year, which is the gateway to medical colleges in India, whereas more than 9 lakh have registered for JEE Mains, the entrance exam for all other engineering colleges except IITs.

The JEE-Mains is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced through which the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture.

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their opted centres for the two tests as students have moved to different places since the lockdown.

