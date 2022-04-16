JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 begins today. Check here for exam day guidelines

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to begin the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 from today. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted from April 16 to April 21, 2022. As for the timings, the JEE mains examination will comprise of two shifts, with the first shift beginning at 9 am and ending at 12 noon and the second shift beginning at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The examination will be on computer based test mode. Students appearing for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}