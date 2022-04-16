JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 begins today. Check here for exam day guidelines

JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 begins today. Check here for exam day guidelines1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
- JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 are all set to begin on April 16, 2022. Students appearing for the exam can check the exam day guidelines here
The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to begin the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 from today. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted from April 16 to April 21, 2022. As for the timings, the JEE mains examination will comprise of two shifts, with the first shift beginning at 9 am and ending at 12 noon and the second shift beginning at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The examination will be on computer based test mode. Students appearing for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.
Exam day guidelines for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022:
