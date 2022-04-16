Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 begins today. Check here for exam day guidelines

JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 begins today. Check here for exam day guidelines

The JEE mains examination will comprise of two shifts- first shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm.
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Livemint

  • JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 are all set to begin on April 16, 2022. Students appearing for the exam can check the exam day guidelines here

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to begin the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 from today. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted from April 16 to April 21, 2022. As for the timings, the JEE mains examination will comprise of two shifts, with the first shift beginning at 9 am and ending at 12 noon and the second shift beginning at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The examination will be on computer based test mode. Students appearing for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to begin the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 from today. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted from April 16 to April 21, 2022. As for the timings, the JEE mains examination will comprise of two shifts, with the first shift beginning at 9 am and ending at 12 noon and the second shift beginning at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The examination will be on computer based test mode. Students appearing for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.

Exam day guidelines for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022: 

Exam day guidelines for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022: 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

  • The candidates are advised to carry admit card along with self declaration downloaded from the NTA website duly filled in. 
  • The candidate would require a transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizers, personal transparent water bottle and sugar tablets/ fruits. 
  • The candidates are not allowed to carry intruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. 
  • The students appearing for the examination must follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by state and central government for appearing for the exam, including using face masks, sanitisers, maintaining social distance 