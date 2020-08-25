Amid several calls for postponement of the upcoming JEE, NEET 2020 examinations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Testing Agency confirmed that the competitive exams will take place as scheduled in September.

In view of the academic interest of the students, these exams are now scheduled to be held as follows:

1. JEE (Main) on 1-6 September

2. NEET (UG) on 13 September

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court has also, inter alia, ordered that "We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020," the NTA notification stated.

The announcement came days after the agency issued admit cards for JEE (Main) exams. The Admit Cards of NEET (UG) 2020 will also be released shortly, it stated.

NTA also ensured that more than 99% candidates get their first choice of Centre Cities in both of these examinations.

"Additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85000 now," it further noted.

In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main) and for the NEET entrance exam the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

Earlier in the day, the agency issued several guidelines for the candidates in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the instructions, students are instructed to carry a personal bottle of water and hand sanitizer to the exam centre as well as maintain social distancing.

Apart from these items, only the Admit Card will be allowed inside the examination centre. However, the candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him or her from home, and "use the mask provided at centre only".

To avoid crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres.

For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered.

Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing, while waiting.

"Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about "Do's and Don'ts" for proper social distancing. NTA has also written to the States Governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time," it said.

The NTA assures all candidates a safe environment for tests and solicits cooperation from the candidates and their parents in following the standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the chorus for postponing various examinations, including NEET and JEE, grew louder in view of rising Covid-19 cases. The crowd grew louder with political leaders such as Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee and others urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minster to postpone the competitive exams during the pandemic.

The latest to join the concern was Swedish teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg who threw her weight behind postponing the competitive exams.

